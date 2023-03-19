Why Trump lawyer doesn't think a Trump arrest is speculation
Alina Habba, who represents Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll's suit against the former president, discusses Trump's claim that he will be arrested in relation to the investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
