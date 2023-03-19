Sununu: Possible Trump charges are 'building a lot of sympathy'
On State of the Union, Republican Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire tells CNN's Jake Tapper that a potential indictment of former President Trump "does drastically change the paradigm as we go into the '24 election."
09:04 - Source: CNN
