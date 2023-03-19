'It's a crisis': Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly on southern border
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona tells CNN's Jake Tapper that there's more to do on border security and "I don't agree with some of my Democratic colleagues on this."
02:09 - Source: CNN
