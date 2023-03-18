Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.
House GOP probes China-linked payments to Biden family; provides no evidence tying directly to the President
The House GOP committee investigating Hunter Biden found that he, and other Biden family members, indirectly received $1 million from a Chinese company. No ties to the President were provided, and he has long maintained he had no involvement with his family's business dealings.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
The Trump team is preparing for a potential indictment. Maggie Haberman describes how
Now playing
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
Now playing
False J6 Tweet Thumbnail
Elon Musk tweeted about a Jan. 6 video. Here's the truth
Now playing
Buttigieg Pence homophobic comments on the view orig_00000000.png
Buttigieg mocked by Pence for 'maternity leave'. This was his husband's response
Now playing
Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) speaks at a rally demanding that 4 new justices be added to the Supreme Court to more accurately reflect the will of voters who elected a Democratic House of Representatives, Senate, and President. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE
Senator opens up about her battle with depression
Now playing
President Donald Trump comes out of the Oval Office for his departure from the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Report: Investigators have another recording of a Trump phone call pressuring an official
Now playing
michael cohen sits down with don lemon 031623
Ex-Trump lawyer believes indictment is imminent
Now playing
SE Cupp
SE Cupp: Republicans' claim to be the party of family is now meaningless
Now playing
graham desantis split video thumb vpx
Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
Now playing
greater idaho movement
Hear from Oregon citizens working for their counties to be absorbed into Idaho
Now playing
biden vpx
Biden announces new executive action on guns
Now playing
Trump DeSantis SPLIT
CNN poll reveals who could be Trump's biggest competition for 2024
Now playing
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
Now playing
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama: 'No accident' Obama White House was 'scandal-free'
Now playing
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Hear George Conway's prediction about possible Trump indictments
Now playing
