House GOP probes China-linked payments to Biden family; provides no evidence tying directly to the President
The House GOP committee investigating Hunter Biden found that he, and other Biden family members, indirectly received $1 million from a Chinese company. No ties to the President were provided, and he has long maintained he had no involvement with his family's business dealings.
03:17 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
