Haberman on the call between Trump and his attorney that interests prosecutors
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman explains former President Donald Trump's ties to attorney Evan Corcoran, and weighs in on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Haberman on the call between Trump and his attorney that interests prosecutors
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Trump team is preparing for a potential indictment. Maggie Haberman describes how
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk tweeted about a Jan. 6 video. Here's the truth
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg mocked by Pence for 'maternity leave'. This was his husband's response
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator opens up about her battle with depression
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Report: Investigators have another recording of a Trump phone call pressuring an official
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump lawyer believes indictment is imminent
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Republicans' claim to be the party of family is now meaningless
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from Oregon citizens working for their counties to be absorbed into Idaho
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden announces new executive action on guns
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN poll reveals who could be Trump's biggest competition for 2024
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Michelle Obama: 'No accident' Obama White House was 'scandal-free'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear George Conway's prediction about possible Trump indictments
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN