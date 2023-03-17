Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
Anderson Cooper 360
Voters in Rep. George Santos' district in Nassau County, New York, speak up about the disgraced politician and voice their thoughts on a potential reelection bid. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
