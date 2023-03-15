Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
Members of the Republican party, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, are pushing back on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis after he said Russia's war in Ukraine is a "territorial dispute" and not of "vital national interest."
