Hear from Oregon citizens working for their counties to be absorbed into Idaho
CNN's Kyung Lah speaks with members of the "Greater Idaho Movement," a group of citizens living in Eastern Oregon who are working to absorb their overwhelmingly Republican counties into largely conservative Idaho.
04:08 - Source: CNN
