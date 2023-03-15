Retired col. explains how US can prevent Russia from gathering intel from drone
Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.) explains the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the importance of the recovery of the device after a Russian fighter jet forced down the US Air Force drone over the Black Sea.
02:39 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
