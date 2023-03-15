New Arizona hotline follows conservative push to curb CRT
Arizona's top education official launched a hotline for residents to report class curriculum and lessons they deem "inappropriate," the Arizona Department of Education said in a press release. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield spoke with education reporter Yana Kunichoff and professor Ibram X. Kendi about how this will impact students.
09:26 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
New Arizona hotline follows conservative push to curb CRT
09:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There goes my neighbor's house': See stunning moment during TV interview
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See lawmaker's viral breakdown of SVB collapse
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Graham pushes back on DeSantis' Ukraine comments: This is a chance to stop Putin
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden announces new executive action on guns
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. general explains significance of Russian fighter jet forcing down US drone
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why Biden's bank plan is not a bailout
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Fox producer for Tucker Carlson feared truth telling would insult 'dumb' audience
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Lambs to the slaughter': Hear Russian soldier's battlefield letter
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See officials go door to door to evacuate one California town ahead of more flooding
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel jokes about needing to feel safe as Oscars host
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert on SVB collapse: I would advocate that all depositors get their money out of the bank
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Dr. Fauci's response to Covid lab leak theory
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN