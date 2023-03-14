CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama: 'No accident' Obama White House was 'scandal-free'
During an appearance her podcast, "The Light Podcast," former first lady Michelle Obama says the family was mindful of how their actions while in office would reflect upon Black Americans.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama: 'No accident' Obama White House was 'scandal-free'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway trump split vpx
Hear George Conway's prediction about possible Trump indictments
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Franklin McClire Instagram 2
How comments on this young man's photos led to an uproar in Tennessee politics
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden speaks about the US banking system on March 13, 2023 in the Roosevelt Room of the WHite House in Washington, DC. - Biden tried to reassure the world of the resilience of the US banking system as US and European authorities scrambled to prevent any contagion from the abrupt failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). US federal authorities stepped in to ensure depositors still had access to their funds at SVB and regulators took over a second troubled lender.
Biden outlines consequences for bank executives and investors
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio.
See which former Trump official is reaching out to other campaigns ahead of 2024
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in front of a makeshift memorial at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on January 25, 2023.
CNN report: Democratic leaders want the snubs against Harris to stop
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nancy mace sotu iso 3 12 23
Collins asks lawmaker if she'll join GOP colleagues to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Stephanie Grisham Fox News Split
Ex-Trump official describes Fox News' relationship with Trump White House
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cohen trump split 0201
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drag Performer Kafanov vpx
'Drag actually saved my life': Performer fears bills targeting shows
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george santos
See Santos deny involvement in alleged credit card skimming scheme
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Jenna Ellis in a photo from Ellis' Twitter account
Trump's legal adviser criticized his supporters in 2016
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
murdoch trump SPLIT
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this October 2021 photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
'Trump fatigue' has set in among some Iowa Republicans
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
niko youngkin
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 nikki haley town hall cnn 030823
Nikki Haley calls for raising retirement age
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN