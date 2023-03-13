US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 21, 2020, as he travels to Ohio.
See which former Trump official is reaching out to other campaigns ahead of 2024
CNN's Alayna Treene reports that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been reaching out to other GOP campaigns ahead of the 2024 presidential race.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in front of a makeshift memorial at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on January 25, 2023.
CNN report: Democratic leaders want the snubs against Harris to stop
nancy mace sotu iso 3 12 23
Collins asks lawmaker if she'll join GOP colleagues to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Stephanie Grisham Fox News Split
Ex-Trump official describes Fox News' relationship with Trump White House
cohen trump split 0201
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
Drag Performer Kafanov vpx
'Drag actually saved my life': Performer fears bills targeting shows
george santos
See Santos deny involvement in alleged credit card skimming scheme
Donald Trump and Jenna Ellis in a photo from Ellis' Twitter account
Trump's legal adviser criticized his supporters in 2016
murdoch trump SPLIT
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
In this October 2021 photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
'Trump fatigue' has set in among some Iowa Republicans
niko youngkin
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
01 nikki haley town hall cnn 030823
Nikki Haley calls for raising retirement age
joe manchin
Senator asked if he still considers himself a Democrat. Hear his response
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives to a news conference following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Congress must raise the US federal debt ceiling by the summer or early fall in order to avoid the risk of a federal payment default, according to the widely followed Bipartisan Policy Center model. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
Markwayne Mullin
'Shut your mouth': Republican confronts labor union leader during hearing
Tucker Carlson Karine Jean-Pierre split
'Shameful': White House calls out Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 coverage
