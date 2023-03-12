'It's like going to prison': Dem strategist says GOP has to take Trump on, 'not just avoid him'
CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings and CNN Political Commentators Paul Begala, Ashley Allison, and Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss Mike Pence's criticism of Donald Trump, the state of the GOP presidential primary, and whether President Biden is pivoting to the center ahead of his expected reelection campaign.
07:16 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
'It's like going to prison': Dem strategist says GOP has to take Trump on, 'not just avoid him'
07:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
2-year-old influencer's brutally honest reviews have celebrities talking
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger hits luggage jackpot after airline destroys her bag
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a man walked free after serving 25 years for wrongful conviction
02:42
Now playing- Source: WRTV
How will Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel address infamous Will Smith slap?
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear passenger explain why he got into fistfight on plane
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
She created a relationship with a chatbot. 11 messages in, it got weird
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor gives birth on bathroom floor after 13-minute labor
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
02:16
Now playing- Source: KMOV
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTRK
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN