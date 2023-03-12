NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Why did Pence wait until now to rebuke Trump? WSJ reporter weighs in
Inside Politics
Former Vice President Mike Pence made his most blistering comments yet about former President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol during remarks at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in front of a makeshift memorial at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on January 25, 2023.
CNN report: Democratic leaders want the snubs against Harris to stop
Stephanie Grisham Fox News Split
Ex-Trump official describes Fox News' relationship with Trump White House
cohen trump split 0201
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
Drag Performer Kafanov vpx
'Drag actually saved my life': Performer fears bills targeting shows
george santos
See Santos deny involvement in alleged credit card skimming scheme
Donald Trump and Jenna Ellis in a photo from Ellis' Twitter account
Trump's legal adviser criticized his supporters in 2016
murdoch trump SPLIT
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
In this October 2021 photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
'Trump fatigue' has set in among some Iowa Republicans
niko youngkin
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
01 nikki haley town hall cnn 030823
Nikki Haley calls for raising retirement age
joe manchin
Senator asked if he still considers himself a Democrat. Hear his response
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives to a news conference following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Congress must raise the US federal debt ceiling by the summer or early fall in order to avoid the risk of a federal payment default, according to the widely followed Bipartisan Policy Center model. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
Markwayne Mullin
'Shut your mouth': Republican confronts labor union leader during hearing
Tucker Carlson Karine Jean-Pierre split
'Shameful': White House calls out Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 coverage
President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. response to the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by the U.S. military over American airspace, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.
CNN breaks down Biden's new budget proposals
