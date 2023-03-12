White House briefing makes history led by 3 Black women
History was made at the White House after three Black women led the press briefing. Shalanda Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss why that representation matters.
00:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
White House briefing makes history led by 3 Black women
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN report: Democratic leaders want the snubs against Harris to stop
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official describes Fox News' relationship with Trump White House
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal expert has warning about potential star witness in Trump probe
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Drag actually saved my life': Performer fears bills targeting shows
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Santos deny involvement in alleged credit card skimming scheme
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's legal adviser criticized his supporters in 2016
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Trump fatigue' has set in among some Iowa Republicans
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley calls for raising retirement age
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Senator asked if he still considers himself a Democrat. Hear his response
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shut your mouth': Republican confronts labor union leader during hearing
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shameful': White House calls out Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 coverage
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN breaks down Biden's new budget proposals
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN