Honig breaks down weaknesses in Manhattan DA's case against Trump
Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office recently offered former President Donald Trump the chance to testify next week before a grand jury that's been investigating a hush money payment scheme -- signaling they are nearing the end of their investigation, according to The New York Times. The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment to CNN. CNN's Elie Honig breaks down the case.
02:10 - Source: CNN
