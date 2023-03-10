See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
Niko, a transgender male student, asked Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin about his policies regarding transgender students in schools.
03:21 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
See the question this transgender teen asked a Republican lawmaker
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN breaks down Biden's new budget proposals
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Zelensky's definition of victory for Ukraine
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Unacceptable ... heartbreaking': AG Garland calls out Louisville Metro Police Department
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
New docs show Tucker Carlson texted colleague he hates Trump 'passionately'
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She watched them die': Mother of Mexico kidnap survivor speaks out
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy said he won't support 'blank check' for Ukraine. Hear Zelensky's response
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Russian soldiers refusing to obey their superiors' orders
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family attorney pressed on what Laundrie told parents about Petito
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Never-before-seen images of Putin's lavish home and reputed girlfriend
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See McConnell's reaction to Tucker Carlson's Fox News segment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN