'Shut your mouth': Republican confronts labor union leader during hearing
GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin confronts Sean O'Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, in a heated exchange during a senate hearing, leading Senator Bernie Sanders to step in.
'Shut your mouth': Republican confronts labor union leader during hearing
