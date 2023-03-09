Nikki Haley calls for raising retirement age
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for raising the retirement age at a town hall in Iowa. Haley's campaign, however, did not immediately respond when CNN asked what the former South Carolina governor would set as the retirement age.
