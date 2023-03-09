joe manchin
Senator asked if he still considers himself a Democrat. Hear his response
CNN's Kaitlan Collins asks Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) why he referred to himself as an American after he was asked if he still considers himself a Democrat.
00:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
CNN shows how Tucker Carlson attempted to 'sanitize' new Jan. 6 footage
05:54
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump (2nd-L) First Lady Melania Trump (L), former President Barack Obama (2nd-R) and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk together following the inauguration, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. President-Elect Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images)
Hear Michelle Obama poke fun at size of Trump's inauguration crowd
01:46
Ron DeSantis State of the State 0307 SCREENGRAB
DeSantis tells Florida 'You ain't seen nothing yet'
02:41
McConnell on Tucker
See McConnell's reaction to Tucker Carlson's Fox News segment
01:06
jill biden arlette saenz interview
Jill Biden reacts to son Hunter being a target of Republicans
01:25
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump
Hear the strategy Haberman thinks Trump is employing with DeSantis
00:55
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the former president. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
'If I were Donald Trump, I'd be really worried': Gergen on possible DeSantis showdown
02:39
Daniel Dale Donald Trump Split
'Absolute fiction': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's CPAC speech
04:04
grisham trump cpac split vpx
Hear ex-Trump White House press secretary's warning about Trump
01:01
jill biden nikki haley split
Jill Biden reacts to Nikki Haley's call for presidential competency test
00:31
carlson buttigieg split
Buttigieg responds to Fox News hosts after personal attacks
02:48
panetta trump split vpx
Ex-CIA director warns about a possible second Trump presidency
02:58
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the former president. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Ex-GOP governor calls Trump's vow at CPAC 'troubling'
01:25
trump cpac vpx
'Out for blood': Journalist reacts to Trump's CPAC speech
01:18
pompeo trump split vpx
Hear Pompeo's 'veiled jab' at Trump at CPAC
00:56
