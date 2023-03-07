Hear January 6 prisoner choir song that features Trump
A new single released by a choir of men who are in prison for their participation in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, features a recording by former President Donald Trump as the backtrack. CNN's Anderson Cooper reports.
02:26 - Source: CNN
