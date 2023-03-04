Why ex-prosecutor says Trump's latest legal battle is a 'shot in the dark'
Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to block former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury about certain matters covered by executive privilege as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, sources familiar with the move told CNN. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down the legal challenges Trump will face.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
