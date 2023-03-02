eric adams
Hear why Democratic mayor says he has personal issue with separation of church and state
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is raising eyebrows after making comments about religion and government at an interfaith breakfast.
02:05 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Marjorie Taylor Green Gabriel Sterling
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
02:46
- Source: CNN
WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 05: House Speaker Paul Ryan (WI-R) speaks at a rally held by Governor Scott Walker (WI-R) for a last minute get out the vote event the night before the midterm elections at the Weldall Mfg., Inc. on November 5, 2018 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker is being challenged for the seat by Democrat Tony Evers in Tuesday's midterm elections. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
Paul Ryan grilled over position on Fox board of directors
01:46
- Source: CNN
US Attorney General Merrick Garland is sworn in before testifying at a US Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing to examine the Justice Department, in Washington, DC, March 1, 2023.
'You are responsible': Senator grills Garland in Senate Judiciary hearing
02:34
- Source: CNN
fbi director christopher wray fox news 2 28 23
Hear FBI director remark on Covid lab leak theory
03:33
- Source: CNN
se cupp
SE Cupp argues CPAC allowed Trump's 'cartoonish displays of buffoonery'
04:29
- Source: CNN
Bill Maher Jake Tapper
Hear Bill Maher's prediction for 2024 election
01:34
- Source: CNN
gaetz kahl split
See Pentagon official call out Gaetz for citing Chinese propaganda in hearing
01:08
- Source: POOL
ron desantis digital video book tour
CNN analyst says this Republican is 'obviously' going to run in 2024
01:23
- Source: CNN
first lady jill biden saenz intvw
Hear what first lady thinks about Biden's reelection plans
02:02
- Source: CNN
dana bash jake sullivan sotu 2 26 23 SPLIT
Biden's national security adviser responds to new report on Covid-19's origin
01:19
- Source: CNN
Stephanie Bice Chrissy Houlahan 2
Hear the family issue bringing Democrats and Republicans together
04:27
- Source: CNN
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits to speak during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
'It's crazy I have to say this': CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to Taylor Greene's idea
01:45
- Source: CNN
honig kohrs vpx
'Bad for prosecutors': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump grand jury foreperson's remarks
02:30
- Source: CNN
01 kaitlan collins austin interview
These are the consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia
03:40
- Source: CNN
An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022.
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
- Source: CNN