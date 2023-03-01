CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 28: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts as she speaks during election night rally at Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
CNN projects Lightfoot to lose reelection bid for Chicago mayor
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term, failing to make a top-two runoff in the latest demonstration of growing concerns about crime in one of the nation's largest cities. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.
03:21
Politics of the Day 16 videos
03:21
Source: CNN
Bill Maher Jake Tapper
Hear Bill Maher's prediction for 2024 election
01:34
Source: CNN
gaetz kahl split
See Pentagon official call out Gaetz for citing Chinese propaganda in hearing
01:08
Source: POOL
ron desantis digital video book tour
CNN analyst says this Republican is 'obviously' going to run in 2024
01:23
Source: CNN
first lady jill biden saenz intvw
Hear what first lady thinks about Biden's reelection plans
02:02
Source: CNN
dana bash jake sullivan sotu 2 26 23 SPLIT
Biden's national security adviser responds to new report on Covid-19's origin
01:19
Source: CNN
Stephanie Bice Chrissy Houlahan 2
Hear the family issue bringing Democrats and Republicans together
04:27
Source: CNN
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits to speak during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
'It's crazy I have to say this': CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to Taylor Greene's idea
01:45
Source: CNN
honig kohrs vpx
'Bad for prosecutors': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump grand jury foreperson's remarks
02:30
Source: CNN
01 kaitlan collins austin interview
These are the consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia
03:40
Source: CNN
An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022.
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
Source: CNN
ron desantis student protesters SPLIT
Hear Florida student protesters' message to DeSantis following statewide walkouts
01:08
Source: CNN
rudy giuliani jan 6 testimony
'You guys are not tough enough': Rudy Giuliani describes heated White House meeting (July 2022)
08:29
Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson Split file
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Source: CNN
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Source: CNN