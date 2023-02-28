NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he speaks to police officers about protecting law and order at Prive catering hall on February 20, 2023 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. DeSantis, a Republican, is expected by many to announce his candidacy for president in the coming weeks or months. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
DeSantis' new book could serve as a blueprint for possible 2024 run
CNN's chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny highlights excerpts from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new book, "The Courage to Be Free," which could serve as a blueprint for a possible 2024 presidential campaign.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01:40
ron desantis digital video book tour
CNN analyst says this Republican is 'obviously' going to run in 2024
01:23
first lady jill biden saenz intvw
Hear what first lady thinks about Biden's reelection plans
02:02
dana bash jake sullivan sotu 2 26 23 SPLIT
Biden's national security adviser responds to new report on Covid-19's origin
01:19
Stephanie Bice Chrissy Houlahan 2
Hear the family issue bringing Democrats and Republicans together
04:27
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits to speak during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
'It's crazy I have to say this': CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to Taylor Greene's idea
01:45
honig kohrs vpx
'Bad for prosecutors': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump grand jury foreperson's remarks
02:30
01 kaitlan collins austin interview
These are the consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia
03:40
An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022.
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
ron desantis student protesters SPLIT
Hear Florida student protesters' message to DeSantis following statewide walkouts
01:08
rudy giuliani jan 6 testimony
'You guys are not tough enough': Rudy Giuliani describes heated White House meeting (July 2022)
08:29
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson Split file
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
nikki haley vpx
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
