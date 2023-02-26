Meet the women fighting for paid family leave in the US
Representatives Stephanie Bice (R-OK) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) are displaying uncommon bipartisanship on Capitol Hill to solve a uniquely American problem: no universal paid family or medical leave. CNN's Dana Bash spoke with the women on the issue.
04:27 - Source: CNN
