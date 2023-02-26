GOP chair: 2024 nominee will accept election results
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells CNN's Dana Bash that the GOP presidential nominee will accept the results of the 2024 election.
12:33 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
GOP chair: 2024 nominee will accept election results
12:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Your company stinks': Resident confronts Norfolk Southern CEO
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
New Netflix film has an eerie comparison to major catastrophic event that just happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
How 'deepfake' pornography victimizes women online
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News stars privately trashed election fraud claims, according to court documents
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing- Source: KGO
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN