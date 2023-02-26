Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits to speak during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Marjorie Taylor Greene advocates for 'national divorce'
Inside Politics
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) advocated for a "national divorce" between red and blue US states. CNN's Abby Phillip and a panel of political journalists discuss Greene's proposal.
