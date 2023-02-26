National security adviser warns China about sending weapons to Russia
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan joins CNN's "State of the Union" to discuss Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, and warns China about providing weapons to Russia.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
National security adviser warns China about sending weapons to Russia
01:01
'Bad for prosecutors': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump grand jury foreperson's remarks
02:30
'He knows where to find me': US Defense Secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
03:40
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
Hear Florida student protesters' message to DeSantis following statewide walkouts
01:08
'You guys are not tough enough': Rudy Giuliani describes heated White House meeting (July 2022)
08:29
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
01:28
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
02:24
