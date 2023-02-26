dana bash jake sullivan sotu 2 26 23 SPLIT
Bash asks National Security Adviser about new report on Covid's origin. Hear his response
State of the Union
CNN anchor Dana Bash asks National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to comment on a report from The Wall Street Journal. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Department of Energy now believes Covid-19 most likely originated in a laboratory.
