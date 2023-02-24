An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022.
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
Newsroom
The Justice Department wants to know how a box containing classified records scattered among copies of presidential schedules turned up at Mar-a-Lago late in 2022, well after several rounds of searches of the property by federal agents and aides to former President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN's Paula Reid reports.
02:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 14 videos
An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022.
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson Split file
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley vpx
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jordan Klepper daily show clip
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emily Kohrs
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
solo general
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
piers santos intv vpx
'Why would you lie about something like that?': Piers Morgan confronts George Santos in TV interview
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alejandro Mayorkas SCREENGRAB
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN