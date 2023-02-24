Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
The Justice Department wants to know how a box containing classified records scattered among copies of presidential schedules turned up at Mar-a-Lago late in 2022, well after several rounds of searches of the property by federal agents and aides to former President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN's Paula Reid reports.
02:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 14 videos
Classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago months after searches
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Why would you lie about something like that?': Piers Morgan confronts George Santos in TV interview
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN