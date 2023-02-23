Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
The Lead
A bill in Mississippi, if approved by the Senate, would create a state-appointed court system in a part of Jackson. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discusses it with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
