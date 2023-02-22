maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman weighs in on the statements made to CNN by Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Atlanta-based grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
02:17
Jordan Klepper daily show clip
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Emily Kohrs
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
01:28
solo general
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
02:24
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Alejandro Mayorkas SCREENGRAB
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
01:15
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
reps mccaul turner intv ISO sotu 021923
GOP lawmakers react to Chinese diplomat mocking US response
03:06
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
General view of Fox Plaza on February 8, 2023 in New York City.
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Sen. John Fetterman arrives at the Belmont Water Treatment Center during a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 3.
Fetterman to be hospitalized for weeks for depression care
02:33
gop voters sc
Republican voters were asked about their pick for the 2024 election. Hear their responses
03:12
giuliani screengrab
Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
03:09
Gov. Shapiro on Lead vpx
Hear why this governor changed his mind on death penalty, wants it abolished
03:50
abby phillip
CNN anchor explains Biden's lack of transparency on the flying objects
01:33
