US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with CEO of Ukrainian Railways Alexander Kamyshin after President Joe Biden's historic trip to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. The visit comes almost one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kamyshin shares the behind the scenes efforts in ensuring the safety of President Biden.
03:13 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
boris johnson sitroom interview 02212023
'He's pretty desperate': Boris Johnson reacts to Putin's war in Ukraine
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin
'We must strike': Hear what Russians really think about war in Ukraine
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Col. Leighton vpx
Retired colonel weighs in on Putin suspending participation in nuclear arms pact with US
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on July 4, 2017 shows Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian and Chinese presidents at the Kremlin in Moscow.
'Everything is sinking': Hear Wagner leader discuss supply problems
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alexander vindman newsroom iso 2 20 23
What would happen if China supports Russia in Ukraine war? Retired lieutenant colonel weighs in
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mikhail and Nailia Manzurin pose with their two children, Mark and Philip while the couple was still in Russia.
How one family fled Russia's military draft
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kotrikadze Dzyadko Russia Exiles Split SCREENGRAB
Exiled Russian journalists share how some Russians feel about the invasion
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video only Putin Moldova comp
Worry spreads about country Putin may target next
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Kofman 0219
War expert predicts how Putin's war in Ukraine might end
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
explosion
'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav Orlov
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Armored Train SCREENGRAB
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fred and belarusian president
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN