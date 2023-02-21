Watch George Santos defend his claims in new Piers Morgan interview
A panel on CNN Tonight takes a look at George Santos' interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where Morgan confronts the Republican congressman about his lies.
03:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
03:58
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
01:15
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
GOP lawmakers react to Chinese diplomat mocking US response
03:06
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Fetterman to be hospitalized for weeks for depression care
02:33
Republican voters were asked about their pick for the 2024 election. Hear their responses
03:12
Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
03:09
Hear why this governor changed his mind on death penalty, wants it abolished
03:50
CNN anchor explains Biden's lack of transparency on the flying objects
01:33
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
Pence vows to fight subpoena in Trump probe, calling it 'unconstitutional'
02:43
Expert on special counsel request: Trump's legal peril is deepening
02:05
Nikki Haley delivers her first 2024 presidential campaign pitch
03:43
