Republican voters were asked about their pick for the 2024 election. Hear their responses
CNN's Gary Tuchman is at a GOP event in Charleston, South Carolina where he asks Republican voters who they would want to see on the 2024 presidential ticket.
03:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear why this governor changed his mind on death penalty, wants it abolished
CNN anchor explains Biden's lack of transparency on the flying objects
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
Pence vows to fight subpoena in Trump probe, calling it 'unconstitutional'
Expert on special counsel request: Trump's legal peril is deepening
Nikki Haley delivers her first 2024 presidential campaign pitch
China expert on where unidentified objects came from
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
Honig on what this 'vital new detail' means for Trump legal team
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
Trump lawyer responds after more materials handed over to DOJ
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
