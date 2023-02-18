Court filings show Fox stars ridiculed Giuliani over 2020 election fraud claims
A trove of newly-released text messages and emails has laid bare how Fox operated with little regard for fact in the weeks and months following the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
03:09 - Source: CNN
