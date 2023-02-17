CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
CNN's Oren Liebermann gets a rare look inside a Pennsylvania factory making ammunition for Ukraine.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pence vows to fight subpoena in Trump probe, calling it 'unconstitutional'
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert on special counsel request: Trump's legal peril is deepening
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley delivers her first 2024 presidential campaign pitch
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
China expert on where unidentified objects came from
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig on what this 'vital new detail' means for Trump legal team
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer responds after more materials handed over to DOJ
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN