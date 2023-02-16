abby phillip
CNN anchor explains Biden's lack of transparency on the flying objects
Newsroom
President Biden has now addressed the American people about their concerns about the flying objects. CNN's Abby Phillip explains the sensitivity of this subject and how little the president can say on the matter.
01:33
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Now playing
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are expected to discuss security in the Baltic Sea region, Russia and NATO during the meeting, the first between Niinisto and Trump and the first one-on-one White House meeting between a Finnish and an American president in 15 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear what's in grand jury report released by Georgia judge on Trump and 2020 election
03:21
pence response to doj subpeona
Pence vows to fight subpoena in Trump probe, calling it 'unconstitutional'
02:43
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Expert on special counsel request: Trump's legal peril is deepening
02:05
Former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley arrives for an event launching her candidacy for the US presidency February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Nikki Haley delivers her first 2024 presidential campaign pitch
03:43
Gordon Chang lead vpx
China expert on where unidentified objects came from
01:18
DeSantis
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
2p Honig vpx
Honig on what this 'vital new detail' means for Trump legal team
01:54
mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump lawyer responds after more materials handed over to DOJ
02:08
Kirby objet presser vpx
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
03:24
rep mike turner intv ISO sotu 021223
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:15
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
GOP twitter hearing frost split
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
tapper scott split
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
03:33
collins scott split
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
05:26
