Who is Trump's first 2024 GOP challenger? A look into Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley, who previously served as UN Ambassador and the governor of South Carolina, announces her bid for president in 2024, making her the first Republican to run against former President Donald Trump. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 13 videos
Who is Trump's first 2024 GOP challenger? A look into Nikki Haley
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Who is Trump's first 2024 GOP challenger? A look into Nikki Haley
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
China expert on where unidentified objects came from
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig on what this 'vital new detail' means for Trump legal team
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer responds after more materials handed over to DOJ
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN