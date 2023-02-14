Collins asks lawmaker from Nikki Haley's home district if she'll endorse her. See her response
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who represents Nikki Haley's home district and considers her a close friend, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss whether she'll endorse Haley's bid for the White House.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
