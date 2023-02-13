mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
Newsroom
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper weighs in on what he thinks the unidentified objects shot down over North America could be.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump lawyer responds after more materials handed over to DOJ
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kirby objet presser vpx
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rep mike turner intv ISO sotu 021223
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP twitter hearing frost split
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper scott split
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
collins scott split
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden selfie
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail zeleny voters wisconsin
Wisconsin is a key swing state. Hear what voters there think about Biden
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe biden state of the union vpx
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP/Pelosi split SOTU hecklers vpx
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden sotu1
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ilhan omar email response
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos constituents bus vpx
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business