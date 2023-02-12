GOP twitter hearing frost split
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
CNN's Abby Phillip and a panel of journalists discuss Republican-led hearings in Congress investigating Twitter.
01:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Kirby objet presser vpx
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
03:24
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Former Defense Department legal expert predicts outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
tapper scott split
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
03:33
collins scott split
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
05:26
Biden selfie
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
video thumbnail zeleny voters wisconsin
Wisconsin is a key swing state. Hear what voters there think about Biden
02:22
joe biden state of the union vpx
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
GOP/Pelosi split SOTU hecklers vpx
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
02:02
biden sotu1
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
ilhan omar email response
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
santos constituents bus vpx
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a news conference alongside Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
bolton cnntm 06062023 thumb vpx
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
Donald Trump Jordan Klepper Split
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
