Gov. Whitmer explains why she still uses TikTok despite risks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why she still uses TikTok despite some states banning usage on government devices.
01:54 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Gov. Whitmer explains why she still uses TikTok despite risks
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
White House on what we know about 'high-altitude object' so far
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Trigger-happy': GOP lawmaker on Biden's response to third flying object
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-special counsel predicts most likely outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Abby Phillip says this is the moment a GOP hearing backfired
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper's response
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That's not true, senator': Kaitlan Collins presses Republican over Medicare and Social Security claims
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wisconsin is a key swing state. Hear what voters there think about Biden
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN