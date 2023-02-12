SE Cupp warns Trump could use presidential campaign as 'shield'
CNN's Jim Acosta sits down with SE Cupp to discuss the mounting legal pressure on former President Trump, including the DOJ's criminal investigation of Jan. 6 and the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents.
01:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
