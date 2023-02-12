Rounds full_00024922.png
GOP Sen. Rounds: 'Republicans want to see Social Security be successful'
State of the Union
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds tells CNN's Jake Tapper "I think it's about time that we start talking about Social Security and making it better."
08:28 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Rounds full_00024922.png
GOP Sen. Rounds: 'Republicans want to see Social Security be successful'
08:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
24 hour daycare_6
'I don't really have a choice': Inside one of America's 24-hour daycare centers
04:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kelce mom
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search, and Devices, speaks during a keynote address announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
daught saves family restaurant with tiktok
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing
- Source: KGO
A US, major of Women's Army Corps inspects newly-arrived Black WACs troops at a temporary post in England (February 1945). (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images)
These WWII heroines sorted the mail and blazed a trail
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill gates private jet thumb
'I am not part of the problem': Gates on using private jet despite climate activism
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
NGT split with 9 year old
Hear what Neil DeGrasse Tyson told 9-year-old aspiring astrophysicist
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spy Balloon Jokes Moos Quad
Chinese balloon drama spawns joke explosion
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Felsh like accessories
See how this artist creates scupltures that look like live blinking faces
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
creative soul photography disney princesses v2
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michelle Yeoh Jackie Chan Split
Oscar nominee on how her role was offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
neil degrasse tyson aliens UFO wtcw vpx_00003322.png
Neil deGrasse Tyson on UFOs and aliens in space
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deinfluencing thumb
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Super Bowl Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
LOS ANGELES - JULY 19: Host Dr. Phil McGraw of "A Dr. Phil Primetime Special: Family First" speaks with the press at the TCA Press Tour CBS Day 2 at the Century Plaza Hotel June 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
'Dr. Phil' show is coming to an end. See some of the most explosive interviews
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business