collins scott split
See how Rick Scott responded after Biden attacked his plan in speech
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) talks with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on the ongoing partisan battle over funding Medicare and Social Security following President Biden's annual State of the Union address.
05:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
collins scott split
See how Rick Scott responded after Biden attacked his plan in speech
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden selfie
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe biden state of the union vpx
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP/Pelosi split SOTU hecklers vpx
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden sotu1
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ilhan omar email response
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos constituents bus vpx
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a news conference alongside Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton cnntm 06062023 thumb vpx
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Jordan Klepper Split
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pete Buttigieg
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper rubio split thumb sotu 02052023 vpx
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overtime bill maher
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Phil Bump George Santos Split
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nj councilwoman eunice dwumfour nelia rodriguez nr screengrab
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN