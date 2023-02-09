Watch Republican joke about McCarthy and George Santos at press club event
South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace left no GOP controversy untouched during her remarks at the annual Washington Press Club dinner.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Watch Republican joke about McCarthy and George Santos at press club event
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't really have a choice': Inside one of America's 24-hour daycare centers
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I am not part of the problem': Gates on using private jet despite climate activism
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear what Neil DeGrasse Tyson told 9-year-old aspiring astrophysicist
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese balloon drama spawns joke explosion
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how this artist creates scupltures that look like live blinking faces
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oscar nominee on how her role was offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson on UFOs and aliens in space
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Dr. Phil' show is coming to an end. See some of the most explosive interviews
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See Jimmy Kimmel interview Mike Lindell from inside a claw machine
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business