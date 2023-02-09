Ex-special counsel predicts most likely outcome of Pence's subpoena
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's role on January 6th. Former special counsel at Dept. of Defense Ryan Goodman joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
01:30 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Ex-special counsel predicts most likely outcome of Pence's subpoena
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper points out Biden's 'rare moment' in House chamber
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden: 'If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act'
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Rep. Omar's response to GOP fundraising off her removal from key committee
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Powell urges Congress to solve growing US debt 'sooner, rather than later'
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Sen. Ted Cruz questioned after introducing term limit bill
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton 'stunned' by claims of spy balloons during Trump presidency
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Is it acceptable?': Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Sen. Rubio about claims of spy balloons during Trump admin
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says this is Democrats' fatal flaw
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist finds something unusual in George Santos' campaign expenses
05:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend shares her last words with beloved NJ councilwoman
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN