WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Hear what a psychologist thinks about Santos' behavior
Erin Burnett Out Front
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is facing growing calls to resign over his many lies. Psychologist Christian Hart speaks to CNN's Eva McKend on Rep. Santos' behavior.
02:30 - Source: CNN
